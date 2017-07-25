Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, August 3: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Shuffleboard, 11am TV Logos’s Game, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: club sandwich, cauliflower soup, fruit.

Friday, August 4: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 10am Bible Study, 11am Trivia w/Vaughn, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: fish, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapples and oranges.

Monday, August 7: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: chicken, rice, lima beans, apricots.

Tuesday, August 8: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Don’t Be a Bully Program, 1pm Puzzles, Puzzles. Lunch will be: meatball sandwich, potatoes, mixed beans, brownie.

Wednesday, August 9: 8:30-9:30am walking outside, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 4pm Seniors In GEARS. Lunch will be: roast turkey and gravy, potatoes, peas and carrots, b-day cake.