Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, July 20: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Wii Games-Tennis and Golf, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: beef stroganoff w/noodles, peas and carrots, fruit.

Friday, July 21: No AM walking, 10am Bible Study and Pinochle 101, 11am Puzzles and Challenges, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: salmon, potatoes, beans, pears.

Monday, July 24: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Trivia w/Bob, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: stuffed pepper, potatoes, corn, fruit crisp.

Tuesday, July 25: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Slides-Trip to Africa, 1pm Advisory Council. Lunch will be: pepper steak, potatoes, mixed veg, cookie.

Wednesday, July 26: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Table Games, 11:15am Lunch @ Pizza Hut (fundraiser, don’t forget your ticket!) 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: turkey sausage minestrone, noodles, beans, fruit.