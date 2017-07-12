Tennis Camps

Youth Tennis Camp – Participants will focus on building tennis fundamentals with emphasis on the FUN! At least two different courts will provide quality instruction for all skill levels. Camp will focus on learning proper techniques, while cultivating a love of the sport through drills and games. Time is from 5:30-7 pm. Ages 8-12

Teen Tennis Camp – Participants will develop and improve skills through conditioning, stroke development and strategy. Camp is for current or aspiring high school tennis players. Time is from 7-8:30 pm. Ages 13-17

Both camps are from Monday-Friday, July 31-August 3 at the Elizabethtown Area High School Tennis Courts. Camps instructed by Elizabethtown High School Girls & Boys Varsity Tennis Coach, Brenda McBride. Fee is $70 for GEARS members and $77 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.





Aquacise

Do you want more energy, decreased body aches, stamina & flexibility, along with improved core balance? Then join us for a shallow water, heart healthy exercise class. Move at your own pace as your own fitness level regulates you though an hour of stretching, strengthening, endurance moves, balance building and cardio exercises. Water exercise makes it possible for everyone to get active and improve your fitness level. Bonnie Leibold will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, August 1-September 7, from 10:15-11 am. Fee is $57 for GEARS members and $64 for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.



AARP Driver Safety Refresher Program

GEARS is hosting a 4-hour refresher course for people who have previously taken the eight-hour 55 Alive course. This course will fulfill requirements for a continuing insurance discount from any auto insurer doing business in PA. All participants MUST bring evidence of previous course completion to receive certificate. Participants must bring a valid PA driver’s license. Ages 50+. Class is on Wednesday, August 9 from 2-6 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Art Rettew will instruct the class. Registration is required. Fee is $15 for AARP member and $20 for AARP non-member. To register go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.

Girls Middle School Volleyball Program

Get ready for the Fall 2017 season! GEARS is now offering a Girls Middle School Volleyball Program that will compete in a Middle School Volleyball League on Monday nights. For girls in grades 7 & 8. Dates are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 14-October 30, from 6-8 pm at the Bear Creek Gym. League Play will be Mondays, September 11-October 30 with match times of 6, 7:15 & 8:30 pm. Fee is $200 which includes AAU insurance, uniforms, league fees and league tournament). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

New York City – Salute America

Arrive at Battery Park and board ferry to Ellis Island. You will make a stop at the Statue of Liberty. Enjoy lunch on your won at Ellis Island. Upon returning to Batter Park, you will then enjoy a visit to the amazing tribute of the 9/11 Memorial Site and Museum. Trip is on Saturday, September 2. Motor coach transportation will depart the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 6 am arriving in NYC approximately 10:30 am with return time of 11 pm. Cost of the trip is $115 per person ($122 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!