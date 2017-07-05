Girls Basketball Camp

Attention future Lady BEARS Basketball Players! Camp is under the direction of John Myers, Elizabethtown Varsity Girls Basketball Coach. This camp will focus on the fundamentals of the game. Coaches will stress the basics of dribbling, shooting, passing, etc. Come ready to learn and improve. Wear sneakers and comfortable clothes. Camp t-shirt included in fee. For girls entering grades 3-8. Camp is Tuesday-Thursday, July 25-27 from 9 am-12 noon in the Bear Creek Gym (1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown). Fee is $65 for GEARS members ($72 non-members). For more information or to register call GEARS at 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool on Friday, July 21, from 6-8 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $5 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.

Medicare Madness

Intro to Medicare. If you are about to turn age 65 and confused by Medicare, this class is designed specifically for you! The basics of Medicare will be explained, including how and when to sign up for Medicare, what is covered by the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D), and what the difference is between a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) and a Medicare Advantage plan. Additionally, we will walk through how to find a plan that best fits your needs. This class is beneficial for seniors because it clears away the confusion, answers many questions, and empowers participants through education. Several rounds of Medicare Bingo will be played at the conclusion of the class! Jonathan Ebersole is a Human Resource Benefits Specialist with over five years of experience working with Medicare and health benefit plans. He has a Masters in Business Administration from Millersville University. Class is on Wednesday, July 19, from 6-8 pm at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at

American Red Cross Learn To Swim Classes

This program provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 24-August 5. Preschool I is from 9:15-9:45 am. Preschool II/III is from 8:35-9:05 am. Classes are at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for all lessons is $85 for GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Parent & Child Aquatics

GEARS Recreation offers Parent & Child Aquatics class for children ages 6 months – 3 years. A parent or guardian must participate in the pool with their child. This American Red Cross class is designed to help young children feel comfortable in and around the water.

Class is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, July 24-Aug 9, from 9:15-9:45 am (6-24 months) (Class A) and 9:55-10:25 am (2-3 year olds) (Class B). Both classes will be held at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for the class is $85 GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Deep Water Workout

Deep Water Workout will challenge the whole body to improve muscle tone, core strength and cardio fitness. Participants will use water exercise equipment to enhance the workout. Participants should feel comfortable in the while wearing a flotation belt. Dave Rosensteel will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, July 27-August 31, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 for GEARS members ($52 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.