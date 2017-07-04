The Mid-Atlantic Red Sox 14U travel baseball team (Class of 2022-2023) will be holding tryouts for their Fall 2017 and Spring/Summer 2018 college showcase team. All those looking to tryout must complete a prospect form located at midatlanticredsox.net for an invitation.

Tryouts will be held:

Tuesday, July 18th and Monday, July 31st 6:00 pm (Registration at 5:30 PM)

Creek View Park South (Legion field) 4630 Creekview Road, Mechanicsburg, Pa 17050

—————————————

Saturday, July 29th (2 PM to 4 PM) and Sunday, July 30th (11 AM to 1 PM)

Frederick Community College 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702