ALLENTOWN, Pa. (June 28, 2017) — Building confidence and learning new skills can take many forms, including building your own bicycle.

To that end, the PPL Foundation has announced a $25,000 grant for the Earn-A-Bike program at The Common Wheel in Lancaster to support six 5-week sessions of hands-on mechanical courses for children. Two of the six courses will be girls’ classes. The program allows participants to learn the basics of bicycle maintenance and safe riding through supervised work on their own donated bike.

The Common Wheel grant was one of more than 70 announced today (6/28) across the PPL service territory to support efforts to improve education, develop the future workforce and revitalize communities.

Of the $450,000 in grants awarded, more than $120,000 is being donated to nonprofit organizations in the south central Pennsylvania region. “This program is a popular and unique opportunity for Lancaster youth,” said Jess Baker, regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities. “It’s great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces as they work on their bike, and then help others do the same. These life skills will certainly stay with them as they grow.”