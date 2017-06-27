Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, July 6: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Shuffleboard, 11am Summer Safety 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: meatloaf, potatoes, mixed veg, sherbet.

Friday, July 7: no AM walking, 10am Bible Study and Pinochle 101, 11am Smarty Pants Quiz, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: Pollock, rice, coleslaw, applesauce.

Monday, July 10: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: ham, potatoes, beet salad, pudding.

Tuesday, July 11: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Activity Round Table, 1pm 10 Minute Tasty Tip. Lunch will be: taco salad, rice, corn and beans, apricots.

Wednesday, July 12: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Dominos, 1pm Wii Bowling, 4pm Seniors In GEARS. Lunch will be: chicken marsala, pasta, carrots, b-day cake.