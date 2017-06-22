Londonderry Twp. (June 22, 2017) - On Saturday, July 1, 2017 Londonderry Township will present the 9th Annual “Stars & Stripes Salute” at Sunset Park with the festivities getting underway at 7:00pm. Admission and parking is free. Williams Concessions will be at both locations.

Under the theme of “One Night. One Nation. One Celebration!”, this year’s festivities will kick off with The Smokin’ Gunnz, a southern rock band, at 7pm on the deck at Sunset Bar & Grill. Then at 8pm, the renowned New Holland Band will take to the Main Stage in Sunset Park to perform a number of favorites and patriotic selections. After the show an impressive fireworks display by Shaffer Pyrotechnics will put an exclamation point on the celebration. Fireworks will be visible from both the Main Stage area and Sunset Bar & Grill.

In case of rain or inclement weather, please check our website www.londonderrypa.org for updates.

Please note that Sunset Park does not open to the public until 5pm.

For more information, call the Londonderry Township Office at 717-944-1803 or visit www.londonderrypa.org.