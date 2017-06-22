June 22, 2016- The Elizabethtown Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved Amanda Baxter as the principal for Bainbridge and Mill Road Elementary Schools. She will replace Greg Kiehl, who has accepted a position to become the Director of Elementary Education for the Donegal School District.

Baxter was hired following an extensive search process that involved a series of interviews and an analysis of her demonstrated exemplary work within the district. The interview team was comprised of district and school administrators.

Baxter has more than 17 years in education, the last year as the assistant principal at East High Street Elementary School. She served a short stint as acting principal at the school during the 2016-2017 school year while the principal was on personal leave.

Baxter has significant experience in facilitating best teaching practices, classroom management, positive behavior support, and teacher evaluation. Her administrative experience includes serving as assistant principal at Bren Mar Park and Weyanoke elementary schools in Fairfax County Virginia before coming to Elizabethtown last year.

Baxter holds a Bachelor in Elementary Education and Psychology from Elmira College, Masters of Art in Initiatives in Educational Transformation from George Mason University and a certification in Educational Administration and Supervision from University of Virginia.

She will transition to her new role immediately.