Movies at the Fairgrounds

GEARS and Richard Knowlton Dental Associates presents Movies at the Fairgrounds. Bring the family out and experience the drive-in theater atmosphere without the car! Movies begin at dusk at the Elizabethtown Fair Amphitheater, 900 East High Street, Elizabethtown. No admission fee. Giveaways every night! Refreshments will be sold.

The movie line-up is Tuesday, July 11 (Moana) and August 1 (Finding Dori). Call the GEARS Office if you have questions at 717-367-0355.

Fantastically Fashion Fabulous Camp

Students will learn how to illustrate and design their own fashion models as well as their clothes. Students will create a sketch book of their own clothing and/or accessory line. Students will work with pencil, colored pencil and marker rendering while creating fashion fun! Instructor will work with student according to their age and skill level. Ages 6-13. Camp is Monday-Friday, July 10-14 from 6-8 pm at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $85 for GEARS members and $92 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Field Hockey Camp

EAHS Coaches and players will teach the fundamentals of the game and basic skills to girls in grades 2-5. More advanced skills nad game concepts for girls in grades 6-8. Participants will need field hockey stick, shinguards and mouth guard (field hockey stick can be provided if you don’t have one). T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is Monday-Friday, July 17-21 from 10 am-12 noon at the Elizabethtown Area Jane Hoover Field (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $65 for GEARS members and $72 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Lady Bears Lax Camp

Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport! Campers will improve on their fundamentals of the game while playing fun lacrosse games with the EAHS Lady Bears Varsity Coach, Mat Ealy, and players. T-shirt is included in fee. Grades 3-8. Camp is Monday-Friday, July 17-21 from 6-8 pm at the Jane Hoover Field. Fee is $65 for GEARS members and $72 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Atlantic City Air Show

“Thunder over the Boardwalk”! Upon arrival at the Resorts in Atlantic City you will receive $15 for slot play along with your lunch and seating voucher. The air show is typically from 12-3 pm Enjoy your day as you like. The seating voucher will allow you to sit in the covered reserved seating area on the steel pier. Seats are 1st come, 1st serve. The USAG Air Demonstration Squadron ‘Thunderbirds” will be the highlight of the show. Trip is on Wednesday, August 23, with a 7 am departure time from the Elizabethtown Area High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Trip fee is $90 per GEARS member ($97 non-member).

For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.