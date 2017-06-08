June 7, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Molly Hill and Dean McBride were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for June. Hill and McBride were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

Hill is the daughter of David and Cyndi Hill of Elizabethtown. She has been inducted into the prestigious National Honor Society. Hill is active in numerous school activities. She is co-president of the Elizabethtown Area High School Gay Straight Alliance, active with the Paws and Think and Aevidum Clubs, a member of Key Club, and a Mini-THON dancer.

Hill is active in the community. She volunteers with Camp Ladybug and is a Club Ophelia mentor. She also serves as a student liaison for Elizabethtown Area Communities That Care and helps out at the Hands on House summertime station.

After graduation, Hill plans to attend Kutztown University and pursue a degree in secondary special education and secondary history education.

McBride is the son of Adam and Brenda McBride of Elizabethtown. McBride is heavily involved in the high school’s music department. He is a member of the concert, jazz, and marching bands; the orchestra; and the chorus. He has been a member of the musical cast all four years of high school including holding the lead male role his junior and senior year for Cinderella and The Sound of Music respectively. McBride is also a member of the tennis team.

McBride has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association for his accomplishments as a singer. He is a three-time member of the District 7 chorus and two-time member of the regional chorus.

In the community, McBride has earned the prestigious Eagle Scout distinction through the Boy Scouts of America.

After graduation, McBride will serve a two-year mission through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints before attending Bringham Young University and majoring in education.

is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.