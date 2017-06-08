The editor of the EJ was interviewing a candidate to join his crack staff of reporters. The grueling interview was almost over when he asked the most important question of all: “Can I count on your loyalty?”

‘How about honesty?” countered the candidate.

“Can you give me obedience?”

“I can promise you integrity.”

“Hmm, that’s not enough. Can you give me faithfulness?”

“No, but I can give you trustworthiness.”

“No, no. How about undying love?”

“I can offer untrammeled admiration for your business acumen.”

“Very close. How about everlasting devotion?”

“Will you settle for regular praise for the editor-in-chief?”

“I will need more. Can you bow your head in my presence?”

“Can I offer you a firm handshake every now and then?”

“That’s good, but still not enough. How about showering me with rose petals every day?”

“I can spray air fresheners in the office.”

“How about bringing me muffins? Can you at least do that?”

“I can offer an occasional cup of coffee.”

“Done! You are hired.”