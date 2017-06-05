American Red Cross Learn To Swim Classes

This program provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 19-July 5. Level III/IV/V is from 8-8:40 am. Level II is from 8:45-9:15 am. Level I from 9:20-9:50 am. Preschool (ages 4-5) is from 9:55-10:25 am. Classes are at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for all lessons is $87 for GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Parent & Child Aquatics

GEARS Recreation offers Parent & Child Aquatics class for children ages 6 months – 3 years. A parent or guardian must participate in the pool with their child. This American Red Cross class is designed to help young children feel comfortable in and around the water.

Class is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, July 24-Aug 9, from 9:15-9:45 am (6-24 months) (Class A) and 9:55-10:25 am (2-3 year olds) (Class B). Both classes will be held at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for the class is $85 GEARS members ($92 non-members).

To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Track & Field Camp

Designed to provide an overview and introduction to all aspects of track and field including but not limited to training for the events, rules of the sport, competitive strategies, equipment both for training and competing and nutritional needs and expectations. Camp will work on distance events, jumping events, throwing events, hurdles, sprint and relays. Participants will learn how track and field can prepare them for other sports. Coached by Derrick McDonald, EAHS Varsity Track Coach. Grades 3-8. Camp is Monday-Friday, June 26-30 from 9-11 am at the Elizabethtown Area High School Track (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $65 for GEARS members and $72 for non-members.

To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Tennis Camps

Youth Tennis Camp – Participants will focus on building tennis fundamentals with emphasis on the FUN! At least two different courts will provide quality instruction for all skill levels. Camp will focus on learning proper techniques, while cultivating a love of the sport through drills and games. Time is from 5:30-7 pm. Ages 8-12

Teen Tennis Camp – Participants will develop and improve skills through conditioning, stroke development and strategy. Camp is for current or aspiring high school tennis players. Time is from 7-8:30 pm. Ages 13-17

Both camps are from Monday-Friday, June 26-July 29 (Session I) of July 31-August 3 (Session II) at the Elizabethtown Area High School Tennis Courts. Camps instructed by Elizabethtown High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach, Brenda McBride. Fee is $70 for GEARS members and $77 for non-members.

To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Iddy Biddy Baseball/Softball

Let us teach your little slugger how to smack it out of the park! This program will expose your child to America’s favorite pastime with instruction centered around throwing, catching and batting skills. Fee includes a t-shirt. Ages 4-6. Class will be held on Thursdays, June 22-July 27 from 5:30-6:30 pm (Class A) or 6:30-7:30 pm (Class B) pm at the High School Field #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $50 for GEARS member and $57 for non-member. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

New York City – A Day on Your Own

GEARS will travel to New York City for a “day on your own” on Saturday, June 17. Let us drive you to NYC to shop, sightsee, meet friends, visit a museum or walk down Fifth Avenue. Motor coach transportation will depart the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 6:30 am arriving in NYC approximately 10:30 am with return time of 11 pm. Cost of the trip is $65 per person ($72 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!

Historic Philadelphia

Enjoy the city of brotherly love! You will have a guided tour of the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Christ Church and the Betsy Ross House. Enjoy lunch on your own at the Reading Terminal Market. You will also get to see an award winning production that tells the story of the US Consititution from its inception to how it has been influenced by historic events and actions of brave individuals. Trip is on Friday, June 23, with a departure time of 7 am from the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Cost of the trip is $89 per person ($96 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!