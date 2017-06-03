Elizabethtown Area High School seniors honored at awards banquetJun 3rd, 2017 | By Troy Portser | Category: Lead Article, News
May 31, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School held its annual senior awards banquet for the Class of 2017 on Wednesday, May 24 at Elizabethtown Area High School. At the ceremony, 77 members of the senior class were honored with 70 scholarships and awards. The following is a listing of the awards and scholarships presented to the students:
- American Legion – Conewago Post #329 – Officer Neidinger Law Enforcement Scholarship: Jada Webber
- American Legion Conewago Post #329 Award: Karah Shultz
- American Legion – Conewago Post #329 – William D. Port & Robert D. Ream Medal of Honor Scholarship: Molly Hill
- Michael R. Boltz Memorial Award: Anais Ortega
- Jack Cassebaum Memorial Scholarship: Elise Forry
- Esther M. Cherry Memorial Award: Braydon Shuck
- Conoy Lions Club – George R. Myers Memorial Award: Elizabeth Franz and Simon Munyan
- Continental Press, Inc Scholarship: Emily Heffleger
- Edwin F. and Madonna J. Downes Scholarship: Hannah Kuntz
- Elizabethtown Area Education Association: Madison Ebersole, Conor Larison, Simon Munyan, Aparna Paul, and Emily Reiner
- Elizabethtown Area Grange #2076: Taylor Halbleib
- Elizabethtown Area High School Artist Award: Nicholas Gartley
- Elizabethtown Area High School Business Computing Award: Nathan Bashore, Rebecca Bestwick, and Scott Fox
- Elizabethtown Area High School English Award: Aparna Paul
- Elizabethtown Area High School Student Council Senior Leadership Award: Madison Rivera and Erin Thomas
- Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Ogier Norris Award for Excellence in Technical Theater: Leah Stern
- Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Vonnie Norris Award for Excellence in Theater: Luke Schaffer
- Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Douglas F. Smith Award for Excellence in Theater: Nicholas Gartley
- Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Matthew R Garber Memorial Senior Impact Award for Theater: Jessica Barraclough
- Elizabethtown Area High School Top BCIT Students: Nathan Bashore and Taylor Zerphey
- Elizabethtown Area High School Yearbook Awards: Emily Heffleger, Madison Stehman, and Emily VanderMey
- Elizabethtown Area Music Club: Kyra Buettner (band); Dean McBride (choral); Solomon Heisey (orchestra)
- Elizabethtown Area School District Educational Foundation Citizenship Scholarship: Matthew Heisey, Megan Polites, Madison Rivera, Emily VanderMey, and Adam Weissend
- Elizabethtown Area Education Foundation Jane Hoover Scholarship: Emily Bitner and Kaitlyn Welch
- Elizabethtown Area Education Foundation Dr. Fayez R. Awad Veterinary Scholarship: Taylor Halbleib
- Elizabethtown Business and Professional Women’s Club Award: Megan Polites
- Elizabethtown FFA Foundation Award: Taylor Halbleib and Nora Brigg
- Elizabethtown Lions Club Awards: Cole Single (business); Olivia Farwell (Hoover); Braydon Shuck (Daubert); Ryleigh Edmonds, Scott Fox, Micah Garber, Megan Stoltzfus, Nicholas Stoner, and Kaitlyn Welch (athletic excellence)
- Elizabethtown Optimist Club – Friend of Youth Awards: Naomi Becker, Olivia Farwell, and Kent Taylor
- Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club Award: Scott Kennedy
- Elizabethtown Brother’s Pizza, Inc. Scholarship: Allison Lines-Livering
- Elizabethtown Rotary Club Awards: Simon Munyan and Nataloa Krawczak
- Elizabethtown Rotary Club Douglas W. Pfautz Memorial Scholarship: Teresa Ramsey and Taylor Zerphey
- Elizabethtown Women of the Moose Chapter #701 Award: Emily Bitner
- Gingrich, Smith, Klingensmith & Dolan Scholarships: Ryan Minneci and Taylor Ann Zerphey
- Carlson E. & Jean L. Hartz Scholarship: Ryan McGinty
- Elizabeth Hughes Society Scholarship: Hannah Kuntz
- Kaleidoscope Awards presented by the Lyden Gallery: Emily VanderMey (art); Jessica Barraclough (music); Rebecca Bestwick (lit)
- Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown Awards: Aparna Paul and Madison Ebersole
- Belinda Kline Good Scholarship Award: Megan Stoltzfus
- Kay Kreamer Memorial Scholarship: Megan Stoltzfus
- Stacy Landis Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Halbleib
- John Lehman Scholar Athlete Awards: Kaitlyn Welch and Braydon Schuck
- Richard “ Kirk” Leib Memorial Scholarship: Sydney Pollock
- American Legion Post #197 Libhart-Dyer Scholarship: Emily VanderMey and Micah Garber
- Randy S. Lokey Memorial Scholarship: Kelsey Wagner and Nicholas Stoner
- Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #596 Awards: Karrah Kck and Robert Smith (health-p.e.); Emily VanderMey (art); Harrison Eichelberger (SS)
- Masonic Village Scholarships: Nathan Bashore, Elaine McClain-Rowe, Rachel Rupp, Erin Thomas, and Taylor Zerphey
- Jacqueline Myers World Language Award: Rebecca Bestwick, Sydney Pollock, and Renika Weimer
- Northwest Lancaster County Medical Scholarship: Ria Santiago and Morgan Walters
- Northwest Regional Police Scholarship: Courtney Myers
- President’s Education Award: Simon Munyan, Conor Larison, Kent Taylor, Aparna Paul, Sydney De Poto, Kaitlyn Welch, Lucas Overmoyer, Ethan Schneider, Nicole Hetrick, and Katy Shenk
- Principal Leadership Awards: Sydney De Poto, Megan Polites, Madison Rivera, and Braydon Shuck
- Principal’s Effervescence Award: Kristopher Nikolaus
- Rosemary O’ Donnell Award: McKenzie Benedict, Morgan Walters, and Taylor Zerphey
- PIAA District III Athletics – E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award: Kaitlyn Welch, Emily Reiner, Tyler Rae, Conner Babinchak, Adam Weissend, Matthew Heisey, Kendra Herr, Braydon Shuck, Scott Fox, Nathan Bashore, Kirsten Mumma, Taylor Zerphey, Morgan Walters, Daniel Elder, and Justin Shelly
- PIAA District III Fackler Hower Sportsmanship Award: Emily Reiner and Conner Gill
- Rheems PTO Scholarship: Madison Ebersole and Megan Stoltzfus
- Brian Savage Memorial Soccer Scholarship: Braydon Shuck
- Senior Chemistry Student of the Year Award: Simon Munyan
- Cindy Smith Memorial Award: Jessica Barraclough
- Sons of the American Legion Squadron #329 Awards: Conor Larison and Katy Shenk
- Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682 Free & Accepted Masons Award: Braydon Shuck
- Beverly Gish Ulrich Memorial Scholarship: Karrah Keck
- Mark E. Weleski Memorial Scholarship: Brooke Bingeman
- Wenger’s Feed Mill Inc. Award: Joshua Dullinger
- Joseph Kurjiaka Scholarship Award: Nathan Bashore
- Ernest R. McDowell Health Career Scholarship: Rachel Rupp
- Herb Zukauskas Scholarship, sponsored by the PSU Alumni Association Lancaster County chapter: Simon Munyan