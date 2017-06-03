May 31, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School held its annual senior awards banquet for the Class of 2017 on Wednesday, May 24 at Elizabethtown Area High School. At the ceremony, 77 members of the senior class were honored with 70 scholarships and awards. The following is a listing of the awards and scholarships presented to the students:

American Legion – Conewago Post #329 – Officer Neidinger Law Enforcement Scholarship: Jada Webber

American Legion Conewago Post #329 Award: Karah Shultz

American Legion – Conewago Post #329 – William D. Port & Robert D. Ream Medal of Honor Scholarship: Molly Hill

Michael R. Boltz Memorial Award: Anais Ortega

Jack Cassebaum Memorial Scholarship: Elise Forry

Esther M. Cherry Memorial Award: Braydon Shuck

Conoy Lions Club – George R. Myers Memorial Award: Elizabeth Franz and Simon Munyan

Continental Press, Inc Scholarship: Emily Heffleger

Edwin F. and Madonna J. Downes Scholarship: Hannah Kuntz

Elizabethtown Area Education Association: Madison Ebersole, Conor Larison, Simon Munyan, Aparna Paul, and Emily Reiner

Elizabethtown Area Grange #2076: Taylor Halbleib

Elizabethtown Area High School Artist Award: Nicholas Gartley

Elizabethtown Area High School Business Computing Award: Nathan Bashore, Rebecca Bestwick, and Scott Fox

Elizabethtown Area High School English Award: Aparna Paul

Elizabethtown Area High School Student Council Senior Leadership Award: Madison Rivera and Erin Thomas

Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Ogier Norris Award for Excellence in Technical Theater: Leah Stern

Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Vonnie Norris Award for Excellence in Theater: Luke Schaffer

Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Douglas F. Smith Award for Excellence in Theater: Nicholas Gartley

Elizabethtown Area High School Theater Arts Club Award – Matthew R Garber Memorial Senior Impact Award for Theater: Jessica Barraclough

Elizabethtown Area High School Top BCIT Students: Nathan Bashore and Taylor Zerphey

Elizabethtown Area High School Yearbook Awards: Emily Heffleger, Madison Stehman, and Emily VanderMey

Elizabethtown Area Music Club: Kyra Buettner (band); Dean McBride (choral); Solomon Heisey (orchestra)

Elizabethtown Area School District Educational Foundation Citizenship Scholarship: Matthew Heisey, Megan Polites, Madison Rivera, Emily VanderMey, and Adam Weissend

Elizabethtown Area Education Foundation Jane Hoover Scholarship: Emily Bitner and Kaitlyn Welch

Elizabethtown Area Education Foundation Dr. Fayez R. Awad Veterinary Scholarship: Taylor Halbleib

Elizabethtown Business and Professional Women’s Club Award: Megan Polites

Elizabethtown FFA Foundation Award: Taylor Halbleib and Nora Brigg

Elizabethtown Lions Club Awards: Cole Single (business); Olivia Farwell (Hoover); Braydon Shuck (Daubert); Ryleigh Edmonds, Scott Fox, Micah Garber, Megan Stoltzfus, Nicholas Stoner, and Kaitlyn Welch (athletic excellence)

Elizabethtown Optimist Club – Friend of Youth Awards: Naomi Becker, Olivia Farwell, and Kent Taylor

Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club Award: Scott Kennedy

Elizabethtown Brother’s Pizza, Inc. Scholarship: Allison Lines-Livering

Elizabethtown Rotary Club Awards: Simon Munyan and Nataloa Krawczak

Elizabethtown Rotary Club Douglas W. Pfautz Memorial Scholarship: Teresa Ramsey and Taylor Zerphey

Elizabethtown Women of the Moose Chapter #701 Award: Emily Bitner

Gingrich, Smith, Klingensmith & Dolan Scholarships: Ryan Minneci and Taylor Ann Zerphey

Carlson E. & Jean L. Hartz Scholarship: Ryan McGinty

Elizabeth Hughes Society Scholarship: Hannah Kuntz

Kaleidoscope Awards presented by the Lyden Gallery: Emily VanderMey (art); Jessica Barraclough (music); Rebecca Bestwick (lit)

Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown Awards: Aparna Paul and Madison Ebersole

Belinda Kline Good Scholarship Award: Megan Stoltzfus

Kay Kreamer Memorial Scholarship: Megan Stoltzfus

Stacy Landis Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Halbleib

John Lehman Scholar Athlete Awards: Kaitlyn Welch and Braydon Schuck

Richard “ Kirk” Leib Memorial Scholarship: Sydney Pollock

American Legion Post #197 Libhart-Dyer Scholarship: Emily VanderMey and Micah Garber

Randy S. Lokey Memorial Scholarship: Kelsey Wagner and Nicholas Stoner

Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #596 Awards: Karrah Kck and Robert Smith (health-p.e.); Emily VanderMey (art); Harrison Eichelberger (SS)

Masonic Village Scholarships: Nathan Bashore, Elaine McClain-Rowe, Rachel Rupp, Erin Thomas, and Taylor Zerphey

Jacqueline Myers World Language Award: Rebecca Bestwick, Sydney Pollock, and Renika Weimer

Northwest Lancaster County Medical Scholarship: Ria Santiago and Morgan Walters

Northwest Regional Police Scholarship: Courtney Myers

President’s Education Award: Simon Munyan, Conor Larison, Kent Taylor, Aparna Paul, Sydney De Poto, Kaitlyn Welch, Lucas Overmoyer, Ethan Schneider, Nicole Hetrick, and Katy Shenk

Principal Leadership Awards: Sydney De Poto, Megan Polites, Madison Rivera, and Braydon Shuck

Principal’s Effervescence Award: Kristopher Nikolaus

Rosemary O’ Donnell Award: McKenzie Benedict, Morgan Walters, and Taylor Zerphey

PIAA District III Athletics – E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award: Kaitlyn Welch, Emily Reiner, Tyler Rae, Conner Babinchak, Adam Weissend, Matthew Heisey, Kendra Herr, Braydon Shuck, Scott Fox, Nathan Bashore, Kirsten Mumma, Taylor Zerphey, Morgan Walters, Daniel Elder, and Justin Shelly

PIAA District III Fackler Hower Sportsmanship Award: Emily Reiner and Conner Gill

Rheems PTO Scholarship: Madison Ebersole and Megan Stoltzfus

Brian Savage Memorial Soccer Scholarship: Braydon Shuck

Senior Chemistry Student of the Year Award: Simon Munyan

Cindy Smith Memorial Award: Jessica Barraclough

Sons of the American Legion Squadron #329 Awards: Conor Larison and Katy Shenk

Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682 Free & Accepted Masons Award: Braydon Shuck

Beverly Gish Ulrich Memorial Scholarship: Karrah Keck

Mark E. Weleski Memorial Scholarship: Brooke Bingeman

Wenger’s Feed Mill Inc. Award: Joshua Dullinger

Joseph Kurjiaka Scholarship Award: Nathan Bashore

Ernest R. McDowell Health Career Scholarship: Rachel Rupp

Herb Zukauskas Scholarship, sponsored by the PSU Alumni Association Lancaster County chapter: Simon Munyan