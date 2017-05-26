During the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) Annual Conference in May, attendees donated more than 500 food and other non-perishable items to the Community Cupboard of Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County. The Boroughs Feeding Borough Families Community Food Drive was conceived by Elizabethtown Mayor Chuck Mummert.

Mummert, who is also PSAB’s President, selected the theme of Service With Integrity as his year-long platform. As such, he wanted service to be a part of the conference agenda. He also challenged officials throughout the state to go back to their home communities and organize a similar event to maximize the impact.

“Food drives like this raise awareness and provide critical support to our neighbors,” Mummert said. “It’s an unfortunate reality that we have many people who are hungry in Pennsylvania. That’s why I’ve asked each of our attendees to spearhead a food drive in their boroughs.”

The Community Cupboard of Elizabethtown services more than 150 families in the Elizabethtown, Rheems, and Bainbridge communities. The Community Cupboard operates under a “choice pantry” structure in which clients can pick their own food in a grocery store-like setting. Non-residents are referred to partner organizations near their home.

“The Community Cupboard of Elizabethtown would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs for its generous help with the food drive and $2,500 donation,” said Doug Lamb, founder of the Community Cupboard. “This will go a long way in helping our effort to assist the nearly 150 families each month we serve. It’s not often that an entire statewide organization can support a worthy cause as this. We thank Mayor Mummert and all the staff who work behind the scenes to see this happen. What a tremendous blessing to so many people.”