Thursday, June 1: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Music w/Glenn Hough, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: beef stroganoff, peas & carrots, applesauce.

Friday, June 2: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Just Saying-Old Sayings, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: salmon, rice, peas, pears.

Monday, June 5: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: mushroom swiss burger, potato salad, baked beans, brownie.

Tuesday, June 6: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am EMS Services. Lunch will be: turkey sausage minestrone, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday, June 7: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Rummi-kub, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30pm Bingo for BUCKS. Lunch will be: pepper steak, potatoes, mixed veg, cookie.