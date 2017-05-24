May 23, 2017- Five students from Elizabethtown Area High School will be participating in NASA’s Cubes in Space 2017 program. Cubes in Space is a STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) competition that encourages students ages 11-18 to submit experiments for launch into space.

The students were selected from more than 600 experiments submitted world-wide from 39 countries. Cubes in Space 2017 selected 160 experiments designed by students from Australia, Austria, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, the and the United States of America.

The experiments will be launched via sounding rocket in late June 2017 from NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia or by high-altitude scientific balloon in late summer 2017 from NASA’s Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Ft. Sumner, New Mexico.

The four-person team of ninth graders Adam Evans, Caleb Gerber, Jake Sevcik, and Ben Wohlbowne entered their experiment proposal for the high-altitude balloon. Tenth grader Alex Caylor’s entry was chosen for both the sounding rocket and balloon.

Caylor is researching which data medium is superior for space travel, analog or digital. His project, titled Analog vs. Digital is intended to help NASA better retain data in future space travel.

Evans, Gerber, Sevcik, and Wohlbowne titled their experiment Rubber In Space: The Effect of UV Radiation ands Temperature on Rubber. The purpose of the experiment is to find what type of rubber (silicone, latex, or natural rubber) will serve as the best building material in space

Cubes in Space gave the participating students the opportunity to design and development an experimental payload to be integrated into a small 4 cm x 4 cm x 4 cm cube. Throughout the experience, students developed key 21st century skills; communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Alex Caylor, Caleb Gerber, Adam Evans, Jake Sevcik, and Ben Wohlbowne