Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga - Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, June 8-July 28, from 10:30-11:30 am.

Vinyasa Yoga - Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, June 8-July 28, from 9:15-10:15.

Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $55 for GEARS members ($62 for non-members).

Water Aerobics

Water Aerobics combines aerobic conditioning and resistance training, with the added benefit of being gentle on the joints. Participants will develop cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength while enjoying motivating music and having fun in the pool. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays &/or Wednesdays, June 12-August 16 (no 7/3, 7/5, 7/10 & 7/12), from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $60 for one day per week and $110 for 2 days per week for GEARS members ($67/$117 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Hatha Flow Yoga

This multi-level hatha yoga class incorporates seated and standing yoga poses, conscious breathing and meditative focus to foster strength, flexibility and relaxation. Class phases are warming up, building heat and awakening energy though challenging sequences of standing poses, focused strength, balance and breathe work, deep stretching and a final relaxation and meditation. Participants should wear layers of comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Class will be taught by Charla Lorenzen, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays & Wednesdays, June 12-August 16 (no 7/4, 7/6, 7/10 & 7/12), from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $50 for one day per week for GEARS members ($57 non-members) or sign up for both Monday & Wednesday for just $90. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Feel Good Workout

An all-inclusive class for the older ACTIVE adult or those new or getting back to exercise. Class combines cardio, strength, flexibility and endurance and balance drills using a variety of props that can challenge but not overtax. All segments can be adapted to many fitness levels. Instructor, Cindy Hohr-DeBuono, has over 40 years experience in the field of group fitness for all ages as an instructor, instructor-trainer and workshop presenter. Ages 16+. Class is on Mondays, June 12-July 24 from 9:45-10:45 am at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, E-town). Class fee is $48 per class for GEARS member ($55 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.