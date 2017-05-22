May 18, 2017- The Bear Creek School band will take to the stage on Thursday, May 25 to present its annual spring concert. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bear Creek School and is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature the fourth grade band, combined fifth and sixth grade band, and the Bear Creek School jazz band, as well as some smaller ensembles. The bands will be under the direction of Bear Creek School jazz music teacher Phyllis Emery.

The fourth grade band will be performing Band Room Boogie, Primus, and The Quest. The 95-student fifth/sixth grade band will be performing pieces of various styles including No One Is Alone from the hit musical “Into the Woods,” Cosmic Comrades, Alien Invasion, Above and Beyond, and Genesis.