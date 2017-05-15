2017 Camp Ladybug

GEARS, in cooperation with the Elizabethtown Area Services for Special Needs, are proud to sponsor this year’s Camp Ladybug. Camp will run Monday-Friday, June 19-July 28 (excluding July 4) from 9 am to 12 noon at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Pavilion #5. Camp is free to GEARS members ($20 NM).

This program is a camp for individuals that may be mentally delayed and/or physically challenged ages 6+. The purpose of Camp Ladybug is to provide a fun atmosphere where the campers may participate in socialization skills and recreational activities. Many activities and special events have been planned for this year. Special events include swimming at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool, glow bowling at Clearview Bowling Lanes, Papa Tator (comical magician), Everyone’s Birthday, Christmas in July, Central PA Avengers and a trip to Ironstone Ranch.

To register or for more information got to www.GetintoGEARS.org or call the GEARS Office at 367-0355.

GEARS Summer Youth Program

This Summer, your child can have fun with other kids right in your own neighborhood park or elementary school. Trained program leaders will lead supervised, quality recreation activities. Kids will learn social and physical skills through recreation activities. But it’s more than fun and games. This program promotes good citizenship among children, and the fun activities keep kids active and entertained.

Summer Playground offers a wide variety of recreational activities to children. Playground Leaders will create safe, supervised and fun-filled environments with activities including sports, games, arts & crafts and nature activities.

Playground will run Monday-Thursday, June 12-July 27 (no July 4) from 9 am-12 noon at the Elizabethtown Community Park, E-town BIC Church and West Donegal Township Municipal Park. Playground is for ages 6-14. Fee for the program is $45 for GEARS members and $52 for non-members.

Register online at www.GetintoGEARS.org Registrations are also accepted at each playground site or GEARS Office by phone-in, mail, walk-in or and fax. Payment is due at registration. “GEARS”, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Corporate and personal scholarships are available for children unable to afford fees. Please check with the GEARS Office. GEARS will also administer sites at Rapho Township and Marietta. Call 367-0355 for more information.

Zumba Gold

A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba Gold Instructor. Class is on Mondays, June 5-July 31, from 6-6:45 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $45 for members ($52 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Power Yoga

Power Yoga focuses on strength, balance and flexibility while linking mind and body through breath. Sun salutations, standing and seated postures, balance poses & intense relaxation combined in one class that allows the beginner or advanced yoga student to enjoy an invigorating and fulfilling experience. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, June 6-July 25 (no 7/4 7/18), and Thursdays, June 15-July 27 (no June 22), from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $60 or $100 for 2 days per week for GEARS members ($67 or $107 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Yoga for Teens

Often injuries are directly linked to poo core strength, lack of flexibility and misalignment of the spine. Yoga helps to lengthen the spine, build a stronger core center, alleviate tightness in hamstrings and spine as well as mental clarity through breath work. Adding yoga to your teens training will enhance your full potential. Ages 13-18. Class is on Tuesdays, June 6-July 25 (no 7/4 7/18), and Thursdays, June 15-July 27 (no June 22), from 7:15-8:15 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $60 for GEARS members ($67 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Tap Classes

Beginner Tap is designed to teach the basics of tap dancing. Students will develop rhythm, coordination, balance and performance qualities. Tap is an excellent way for kids to channel their energy in an environment that encourages them to make noise, move around and learn something new. Ages 5-7. Class is on Mondays, June 5-July 24 from 6:45-745 pm.

Intermediate Tap is designed to teach the basics of tap at a more advanced pace. Previous tap experience is helpful, though not required. Students will develop rhythm, coordination, discipline, and performance qualities. In addition to focusing on tap as an individual art form , this class will explore tap as a facet fo musical theater as well. Ages 8-10. Class is on Wednesdays, June 7-July 26 from 7-8 pm.

These classes are held at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee for each class is $45 ($52 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Beginner Baton

Class is designed to teach the fundatmentals of baton twirling. Strudents will develop hand-eye coordination, gross and fine motor skills, spatial awareness and concentration. This class will be a fun and positive environment where students can explore cratie movement while learning a new and unique skills. Bring a baton. Ages 6-8. Class is on Wednesdays, June 7-July 26 from 6-7 pm at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 ($52 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.