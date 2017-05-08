AARP Driver Safety Refresher Program

GEARS is hosting a 4-hour refresher course for people who have previously taken the eight-hour 55 Alive course. This course will fulfill requirements for a continuing insurance discount from any auto insurer doing business in PA. All participants MUST bring evidence of previous course completion to receive certificate. Participants must bring a valid PA driver’s license. Ages 50+. Class is on Tuesday, May 24 from 2-6 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Art Rettew will instruct the class. Registration is required. Fee is $15 for AARP member and $20 for AARP non-member. To register go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.

Self Defense Workshop

Don’t let yourself become a victim! Learn practical self-defense techniques to keep you safe if you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation. Taught by Sam Rothermel, owner/instructor of Elizabethtown Kung Fu Center. Ages 14+. Class will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 7:30-9 pm at the Elizabethtown Kung Fu Center (160 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $35 for GEARS members and $42 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

American Tribute

Enjoy a luncheon cruise while viewing the Hudson and East Rivers passing the skyscrapers of Manhattan and some of the world’s most celebrated landmarks. Then visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum which is an amazing tribute to a horrible day in history. Trip date is Monday, June 12. The bus will depart from the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 7 am. The cost is $155 per person ($162 non-member). To register or for a detailed itinerary, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.

Rangers vs Yankee Baseball

Enjoy a day at the Yankee Stadium watching the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees. 1:05 pm game time. Trip is Saturday, June 24. The bus will depart from the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 6:15 am. The cost is $135 per person ($142 non-member). To register or for a detailed itinerary, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.