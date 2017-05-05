Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, May 11: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11am Guess Whodonnit?, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: tuna sandwich, broccoli soup, fresh fruit.

Friday, May 12: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Mother’s Day Activity, 5pm TGIF Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: chicken w/pasta, salad, peaches.

Monday, May 15: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Family Feud, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: meatloaf, potatoes, peas/carrots, sherbet.

Tuesday, May 16: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition w/Donna, 1pm Advisory Council. Lunch will be: chicken wrap, vegetable soup, apricots.

Wednesday, May 17: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Medication Take Back and Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Central Penn Food Bank Boxes and Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: veggie lasagna, salad, applesauce, coconut cream pie.