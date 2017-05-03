May 3, 2017- Twelve students from the Elizabethtown Area School District recently took part in the PMEA District 7 Youth Stringfest held at Central Dauphin East Middle School. Participants were from the Bear Creek School and included violinists Stephanie De Jesus, Sophia Finch, Munia Kamal, Emma Martin, and Sydney Pawling; violists Priscilla Domines, Allison Herr, Taryn Hummer, and Taylor Krebs; cellists Joshua McCoy and Olivia Nilsen; and string bass player Cole Martz.

Stringfest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association. It was established for the purpose of inspiring, motivating, and developing the abilities and talents of top string students in the school districts which are located in PMEA’s District 7 area. Approximately 175 students from schools in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties took part in the festival.

The students were selected because of their excellent work on their string instrument and represent some of the best elementary and middle string musicians in central Pennsylvania. Participants received the music for the festival well in advance of its date and work toward the goal of joining for a day with other fine young string players to prepare music for the concert. The pieces that were performed included the Theme from Jurassic Park, by John Williams; the Shoe Symphony, a Minuet by George F. Handel; and the Dragon Hunter by Richard Meyer.

Jill Placeway directs the orchestra program at the Bear Creek School.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) First row: Allison Herr, Taryn Hummer, Joshua McCoy, Munia Kamal, and Olivia Nilsen. Second row: Emma Martin, Priscilla Domines, Taylor Krebs, and Cole Martz. Third row: Sydney Pawling, Stephanie De Jesus, Sophia Finch, Jill Placeway.