May 2, 2017- Elizabethtown Area School District recently held its 2017 Staff Recognition and Retirement Banquet. In total, seven retiring faculty members and five retiring support professionals were saluted for their dedication and service to the district.

The retirees were Vicki Diodato, Lori Dolan, Rhonda Friese, Kathryn Hall, Doris Lockard, Dr. Sherry Kreamer, Gayle Navratil, Linda Pickel, Joellen Placeway, Deborah Purcell, Constance Rhodes, and Shelley Smith. Combined they have over 302 years of service to the district.

Diodato is retiring after 33 years in education, the last 29 with the Elizabethtown Area School District. She began her career with EASD in 1988 as the middle school librarian. She would later serve as librarian at Bainbridge and Mill Road Elementary Schools before becoming the librarian for all four primary elementary schools in 2011.

Dolan began her teaching career with the EASD in 1983 as a long-term substitute at Fairview Elementary School. For the next 34 years, she taught kindergarten in our school system. In addition to her time at Fairview, Dolan has also taught at Rheems Elementary and most recently at East High Street Elementary School.

Friese has been in education for 31 years. The final twelve years of her career were spent at Elizabethtown Area High School. Her entire tenure with EASD was spent in the special education department where she served as a learning support teacher.

Hall started with the Elizabethtown Area School District in 2004. She has been an instructional paraprofessional aide her entire career in the high school. Hall’s first 6 years were spent supporting regular education while her last 7 years were with the special education department

Lockard joined EASD in 1988. Her first decade with the District, she worked as an instructional aide at Mill Road Elementary School including a short stint as a computer instructor aide. The last 19 years she has worked in the District Office as a secretary supporting numerous EASD senior administrators.

Dr. Kreamer has been a fixture of Elizabethtown Area High School’s science department since 1988. Her entire 29-year career in education was with the District. Dr. Kreamer started and ended her career as a high school biology teacher.

Navratil has served the District in numerous ways during her 18 years as an employee. She has been an instructional paraprofessional at Rheems Elementary, an instructional aide at East High Street and Fairview Elementary Schools, an office secretary at Fairview, and the last 10 years the Student Registration Technician for the District.

Pickel has worked in the District’s food services department since 1986. During her 31 year career, she has worked in numerous capacities from part-time support to head cook at East High Street Elementary School. Her final years were spent in the middle school/high school cafeteria.

Placeway has spent 41 years in education, 29 of which were with the Elizabethtown Area School District. She began as a part-time music tutor in 1988. In 1990, she was hired as an elementary music teacher and transferred to the Bear Creek School at its opening in 2011.

Purcell started with the Elizabethtown Area School District in 1986. For the next 31 years, she has done one thing and that is teach sixth grade. Initially she taught as part of the middle school faculty but for the past six years she has been a key part of the Bear Creek School team since the facility’s opening in 2011.

Rhodes spent her entire career in education with the Elizabethtown Area School District. In addition, all 36 of her years were spent at Rheems Elementary School. She taught third grade her first 20 years and her last 6 years and fourth grade the 10 years in between.

Smith has been a constant presence at Bainbridge Elementary School for the last 11 years. She was originally hired as a summer school instructor aide; however, since 2007 she has been a part-time instructional and health room aide.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Gayle Navratil, Doris Lockard, Lori Dolan, Constance Rhodes, and Joellen Placeway (Not pictured: Vicki Diodato, Rhonda Friese, Kathryn Hall, Dr. Sherry Kreamer, Linda Pickel, Deborah Purcell, and Shelley Smith).