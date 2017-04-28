April 27, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School’s Science Olympiad Team recently competed in the regional Science Olympiad tournament held at Millersville University. The team took part in 23 total events in the areas of biology, chemistry, engineering, environmental science, physics, and science writing. The team earned a birth in the state tournament by placing fifth out of a field of 36 high school teams from Adams, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder, Union and York counties.

Team members include Kaitlyn Babinchak, Madi Ebersole, Liam Hanley, Solomon Heisey, Gabriel Hurst, Meili Kenley, Hannah Kuntz, Conor Larison, Thomas Maloney, Simon Munyan, Brooke Nicodemus, Aparna Paul, Sadie Seaman, Nick Sieber, and Kaitlyn Welch. Dr. Theresa Swenson, high school science teacher, is the team advisor.

Earning individual awards in an assortment of categories were the following two-person or thee-person teams: Simon Munyan and Madi Ebersole, first place in Materials Science; Simon Munyan and Conor Larison, first place in Astronomy; Thomas Maloney and Liam Hanley, second place in Electric Vehicle; Meili Kenley and Sadie Seaman, second place in Hydrogeology; Aparna Paul and Nick Sieber, second place in Wind Power; Simon Munyan and Aparna Paul, third place in Forensics; Solomon Heisey and Kaitlyn Babinchak, fourth place in Helicopters; and Aparna Paul and Kaitlyn Welch, fourth place in Rocks and Minerals.

Science Olympiad competitions are designed to bring science to life, show how science works, emphasize problem solving aspects of science, and the understanding of science concepts, as well as develop teamwork and cooperative learning strategies among students. Additionally, Science Olympiad is devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science, creating a technologically-literate workforce, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) First row: Conor Larison, Meili Kenley, Aparna Paul, Madi Ebersole, Nick Sieber. Second Row: Kaitlyn Babinchak, Kaitlyn Welch, Hannah Kuntz, Liam Hanley, Brooke Nicodemus, Sadie Seaman. Third Row: Solomon Heisey, Gabriel Hurst, Simon Munyan, Thomas Maloney.