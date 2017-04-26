April 26, 2017- A team of students from Elizabethtown Area High School captured the silver medal in the state-wide SkillsUSA Health Knowledge Bowl held April 19-21 in Hershey. Competing in the Healthcare category, the award-winning students were seniors Emma Leaman, Mallory Gish, Amber Hershey, and Jacey Kauffman. The team qualified to compete at the state level based on their first place finish at the regional level in January.

The competition tested the knowledge of contestants preparing for employment in the health occupation field. At the state competition, the team from Elizabethtown took a written test of fifty multiple choice questions. The score on the test was combined with a skill performance challenge in which the students demonstrated communication skills, teamwork, problem solving, and time management.

Nine different categories – established by the National Health Care Skill Standards Project – related to their knowledge of health occupations were assessed in the written and skills performance challenges. The categories were Academic Foundations, Communications, Systems, Legal Responsibilities, Ethics, Safety Practices, Teamwork, Health Maintenance Practices, and Employability Skills.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that not only prepares students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, but also holds yearly competitions showcasing students and their skills.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Emma Leaman, Amber Hershey, Mallory Gish, and Jacey Kauffman.