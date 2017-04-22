April 21, 2017- Bainbridge Elementary School will hold a Community Celebration on Wednesday, May 31 from 6-8 p.m. The program will honor and celebrate the 83-year history of the school ahead of the major renovation project set to begin in June that will transform the building into a 21st-century learning center.

The commemoration is free and open to the community and will allow former and current students, faculty, administrators, staff, and the community-at-large to walk the school for a final time before the construction work begins.

Since opening its doors on its present site in 1934, the school has been at the center of the tight-knit community. In the early 1950s, Bainbridge became part of the Elizabethtown Area School District as Elizabethtown and the surrounding communities merged to support the growing population in the area.

While the facility has undergone several facelifts since its founding, the upcoming renovation will significantly alter the footprint of the school. While the renovation will be substantial and change the look for the school, the District was committed to keeping Bainbridge Elementary open and in the community in which it has played such a vital role.

The evening’s events will be informal and include an opportunity for all to walk the school hallways and visit classrooms one last time. In addition, there will be a scavenger hunt for students, renderings and information on the new building, a museum of artifacts, Gigi’s Ice Cream, and an ordering table for a Cat’s Meow ornament.

A highlight of the evening will be a “Memory Station” that will be a compilation – in the form of a slideshow – of special memories of the school shared by the people who attended or worked there. To have your favorite Bainbridge Elementary moment included in the “Memory Station,” please complete the Favorite Bainbridge Memory Information Sheet that can be found at www.etownschools.org and return to the school office or send through email to sharon_shaffner@etownschools.org by May 12. Memories could be in the form of a written narrative of your memory and/or a photograph.

District and school administration encourage all to spread the word about this special celebration to past Bainbridge students, faculty, staff, and administration.