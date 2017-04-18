Elizabethtown, PA – The 14th Annual Arts in the Park celebration will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held in Community Park in the heart of Elizabethtown. The event is held outside, rain or shine. The popular children’s area will offer free activities for kids of all ages. Over 30 arts and craft vendors will participate and musical entertainment will be provided throughout the day. For more information visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/EtownArtsInThePark/), visit the event website (www.etownonline.com/arts-park), or contact the Borough Office (367-1700; boro@etownonline.com).