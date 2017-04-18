April 18, 2017- The Bear Creek School orchestra will perform a free concert on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the Bear Creek School. The concert will feature the beginning and advanced orchestras from the school.

The beginning orchestra will play a variety of music including The Abandoned Funhouse by Brian Balmages. Other selections will be Cabbage Shoo, Rocky Mountain, and Hambone. Come and see what these students can do after only one school year of lessons.

The Advanced Orchestra will enjoy playing the American fiddle tune Arkansas Traveler, as well as a bit of rock and roll in the piece Rock Riffs by Soon Hee Newbold. The well-known English folk song, Scarborough Fair will be presented and the finale from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings will top off the evening.

Also performing will be a select group of sixth graders who were chosen to the Stringfest all-star ensemble.

The concert is free and open to the public. The orchestras are directed by Jill Placeway.