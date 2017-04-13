Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, April 20: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Take Control of Diabetes, 10:30am Pennies From Heaven, 11:15am Lunch Bunch, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: turkey sausage minestrone soup, beans, fruit.

Friday, April 21: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Town Meeting, 5pm TGIF Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: mushroom burger, hot potato salad, beans, brownie.

Monday, April 24: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: meatballs, rice, mixed veg, applesauce.

Tuesday, April 25: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10:30am Activity Round Table, 1pm Puzzle time. Lunch will be: chicken parmesan w/pasta, salad, peaches.

Wednesday, April 26: Volunteer Recognition! 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Musical Entertainment, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: chicken cordon blue, potatoes, beans, pie.