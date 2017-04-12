Ten students from Elizabethtown Area High School have met the requirements for induction into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). Local chapters of the NTHS celebrate career and technology center students for academic achievement and a commitment to learning. The NTHS’s mission is to recognize student achievement and leadership, promote educational excellence, and enhance career opportunities for career and technical students. Attributes of NTHS members include skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, leadership, and knowledge.

Elizabethtown’s honorees are as follows: Laura Aungst, Emily Bitner, Nicole Drescher, Amber Hershey, Jacey Kauffman, Emma Leaman, Madison Leitzell, Morgan Walters, Malina Quarry, and Taylor Zerphey.

To be eligible for the NTHS, inductees must have at least a 3.0 grade point average in their career and technical school program. The students must then maintain a 90% grade average for the first three marking periods and have nine or less days absent and one or less discipline referrals.

The students will be honored at the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center Awards Ceremony in May along with the other 84 inductees from Lancaster County schools.