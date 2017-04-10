SAT Prep Course Offered

This course is an essential step to help you reach your college admission goals. The course is 10 hours of instruction by Beth Wagner who is a qualified, experienced and certified teacher. It will familiarize students with the test directions, the types of questions and teach necessary skills for SAT success in math, reading and writing. Instructor will work to lower testing anxiety and improve test-taking ability. Fee includes The Official SAT Guide (2016 Edition). Class size is limited. Grades 9-12. Class dates are Wednesday & Thursday, April 19-27 from 6-8:30 pm. Fee for the class is $115 for GEARS members ($122 for non-members). Class will meet at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Room 1130. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Hatha Flow Yoga

This multi-level hatha yoga class incorporates seated and standing yoga poses, conscious breathing and meditative focus to foster strength, flexibility and relaxation. Class phases are warming up, building heat and awakening energy though challenging sequences of standing poses, focused strength, balance and breathe work, deep stretching and a final relaxation and meditation. Participants should wear layers of comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Class will be taught by Charla Lorenzen, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays & Wednesdays, April 24-June 5 (no 5/29), from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $48 for one day per week for GEARS members ($55 non-members) or sign up for both Monday & Wednesday for just $90. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Water Aerobics

Water Aerobics combines aerobic conditioning and resistance training, with the added benefit of being gentle on the joints. Participants will develop cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength while enjoying motivating music and having fun in the pool. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays &/or Wednesdays, April 24-June 5 (no 5/29), from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 for one day per week and $80 for 2 days per week for GEARS members ($52/$87 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Deep Water Workout

Deep Water Aerobics will challenge the whole body to improve muscle tone, core strength and cardio fitness. Participants will use Water Bells to enhance the workout. Participants should feel comfortable in the deep water while wearing a flotation belt. Dave Rosensteel will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, April 27-June 1, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 for GEARS members ($52 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Mystery … Dine Around

You ask where is this trip – we can’t say then it won’t be a mystery. It will be somewhere in the Philadelphia area. Dine your way through history and culture. This is a yummy day not to be missed. Trip is Thursday, June 8, with a departure time of 7 am from the MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Trip fee is $149 per person ($156 GEARS non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!