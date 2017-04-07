Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.



Thursday, April 13: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Take Control of Diabetes, 11am Cyber Security, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: beef stroganoff, peas & carrots, applesauce.

Friday, April 14: We are closed for Good Friday, Happy Easter!

Monday, April 17: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo sponsored by Oak Leaf Manor, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: pepper steak, potatoes, mixed veggies, cookie.

Tuesday, April 18: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition w/Donna, 1pm Advisory Council. Lunch will be: ham, sweet potatoes, mixed veggies, strawberry dessert.

Wednesday, April 19: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Medication Take Back and Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Central Penn Food Bank Box pick up and Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: minestrone soup, beans, fruit.