April 6, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School students recently competed in the North Museum Science and Engineering Fair. Senior Aparna Paul took home one of the top honors when she was named senior champion for her project that tested ways to detect E. coli bacteria. As senior champion, Paul will compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair, the world’s largest international pre-college science competition, May 14-19 in Los Angeles.

Six other students from EAHS joined Paul on the medal stand by claiming prizes in various categories. The award-winning students were as follows:

Madison Ebersole – first place in Energy: Physical

Meili Kenley – first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences

Conor Larison – third place in Behavioral and Social Sciences

Nickolas Sieber – third place in Energy: Physical

Liam Hanley – honorable mention in Energy: Physical

Thomas Maloney – honorable mention in Energy: Physical

Adding to the medal haul, students from Elizabethtown took home ten auxiliary awards. Award-winners were as follows:

Simon Munyan – first place, American Chemical Society Award, Franklin and Marshall College student chapter

Aparna Paul – honorable mention, American Chemical Society Award, Franklin and Marshall College student chapter

Nick Sieber – first place, ASU Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives Award

Aparna Paul – second place, Farm and Home Foundation of Lancaster County Award

Kaitlyn Babinchak – Harrisburg University of Science & Technology Award

Meili Kenley – Harrisburg University of Science & Technology Award

Sadie Seaman – third place, Indian Organization of Lancaster County Award

Meiley Kenley – Izaak Walton League of America, “Lancaster Chapter Environmental Science Award”

Nick Sieber – third place, Lancaster County Conservation District

Aparna Paul – Yale Science and Engineering Association, Inc. Award

The Fair was open to qualifying Lancaster County students in grades 7-12. This year, more than 375 students competed for county-wide honors.

Photo Caption: EAHS’s competition science team. Pictured (L-R) First row: Conor Larison, Meili Kenley, Aparna Paul, Madi Ebersole, Nick Sieber. Second Row: Kaitlyn Babinchak, Kaitlyn Welch, Hannah Kuntz, Liam Hanley, Brooke Nicodemus, Sadie Seaman. Third Row: Solomon Heisey, Gabriel Hurst, Simon Munyan, Thomas Maloney.