Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, April 6: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Take Control of Diabetes, 11am Shuffleboard/Rings, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: beef burrito, rice, salad, apricots.

Friday, April 7: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Fun Holidays This Month. 5pm TGIF Dinner. Lunch will be: Bbq chicken, potato, beans, fruit.

Monday, April 10: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9-11am Paint Party w/Lisa, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Shuffleboard and puzzles, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: sausage scramble w/potatoes, banana.

Tuesday, April 11: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10am Bingo Buddies, 10:30am Medicare Updates, 1pm 10 Minute Tasty Tip. Lunch will be: chicken salad sandwich, Florentine soup, peaches.

Wednesday, April 12: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Jr’s Helping Sr’s, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am King’s Corners, 1pm Wii Bowling, 4pm Seniors In GEARS. Lunch will be: pork loin, potatoes, cabbage, lemon cake.