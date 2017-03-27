2017 EGGSTRAVAGANZA

GEARS will be holding its annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt on April 8th starting at 10am at the Elizabethtown Community Park at the Fun Fort. The egg hunt is free for kids 12 and under. There will other activates including inflatable moon bounce, balloon artist, activities, concession and more. There will be an adult egg hunt for $5 with prizes!

This annual spring event is a community favorite, with egg hunts held for at different times according to the age group.

10:15 am ages 2 and under beside the fun fort

10:30 am 3-6 year old Egg Hunt central playground area

10:45 am 7-9 year old Egg Hunt at the Fun Fort

11:15 am 10-12 year old Egg Hunt at the Fun Fort

11:45 am Adult Egg Hunt at the Fun Fort ($5.00 per person)

Participants will collect plastic filled eggs filled with candy and prizes something for everyone. For the adult egg hunt we will also provide prizes along with candy the prizes are numerous gift cards and a special prize egg as well.

We will have activities for the children as well with the Zimmerman Barrel Train, the Eastland Alpacas, a balloon animals, and moon bounce with a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

GEARS is once again partnering with local businesses to help support this community event and we would like to thank Dellinger, Dolan, McCurdy & Phillips and Hornafius Insurance for being Gold Egg Sponsors this year. We would also like to thank our various volunteer groups for the Elizabethtown College Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams as well as the E-town Key Club.

Canine Classes

Canine Fast Track Basic Obedience is geared toward the canine team (dog/owner) for learning basic obedience (sit down, hold, stay, walking on a leash, coming when called, etc.), problem solving (barking, house training, play biting, etc.) and tricks! Focus will be on basic commands with positive reinforcement. Class is on Tuesdays, April 11-May 2, from 7-8 pm.

Advanced Canine Fast Track will concentrate on skills learned in the beginner class and work on advancing toward your Canine Good Citizen (CGC) as recognized by the AKC. The CGC test will be offered to teams that are ready. The class will work on distractions of every day life and problem solving. Class is on Tuesdays, April 11-May 2, from 8-9 pm.

The instructor, Deb Haldeman, has 20 years of training experience in obedience, confirmation and therapy. Materials needed for both class are a six-foot leash (fabric or leather), dog treats, proof of vaccinations. Recommend that dog receives Kennel Cough Vaccine. Handlers must be 16 years and older. Fee is $50 for GEARS members and $57 for non-members. All classes will take place at the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, (900 East High Street, Elizabethtown). To register or for more information, go online at GetinotGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

American Red Cross Babysitting Training Course

Get the training you need to handle any babysitting situation! Learn to supervise and care for infants through early teens. In addition to basic care for infants (holding, diapering, feeding, etc.), first aid and choking intervention will be taught. Participants will receive certification upon completion of all necessary class requirements. John Myers is a certified American Red Cross Instructor. Ages 11 & up. Class will meet on Saturday, April 22 & 29, from 12-4 pm at the Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $94 for GEARS member ($101 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Washington DC Smithsonian & Zoo

Enjoy your day a the Smithsonian Institute. There is an optional drop off at the Washington Zoo if you would like to visit both. Date is Saturday, June 3 with a departure time of 6:30 am from the Elizabethtown Area High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Trip fee is $50 per person ($57 GEARS non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!