Brendon Cole Litt le, of Boy Scout Troop 66, was honored at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 1:00pm at the Grace United Methodist Church in Hummelstown. Brendon is the son of Dawn and Ryan Little of Elizabethtown.

Only two percent of Scouts attain this highest rank of the Boy Scouts of America. An Eagle Scout must have completed at least 21 merit badges and shown leadership by planning, developing and completing a community project. Brendon earned a total of 36 merit badges and installed a side-walk, just shy of one-hundred feet, at his church, Grace United Methodist.

Brendon joined Cub Scout Pack 98 of Conewago Township at age of six and later earned their highest award, the Arrow of Light. A member of Troop 66 since 2012, he served in the capacity of scribe, historian, patrol leader, instructor and was the den chief of Pack 201 out of Middletown where he earned the Den Chief Service Award. He has also been awarded membership into the Order of the Arrow (OA), Scouting’s National Honor Society; he is a brotherhood member of the Sasquesahanough Lodge from the New Birth of Freedom Council. During the summer of 2015, Brendon attended the National Order of the Arrow Conference (NOAC) celebrating the 100th anniversary of the OA. This event was held on the campus of Michigan State University. Troop 66 is sponsored by the United Church of Christ in Hummelstown.

Brendon is a sophomore at Lower Dauphin High School where he has been active in soccer, indoor track, and track and field. He has recently been nominated for both the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. Brendon is a member of Grace United Methodist Church and has played in their hand bell choir. Brendon also plays soccer for LDC United Travel soccer association. He also volunteers at the Hummelstown Food Bank and in his spare time, enjoys the outdoors, especially fishing.