Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, March 30: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Take Control of Diabetes, 11am Minute to Win It Challenges, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: cheeseburger, potatoes, coleslaw, fruit.

Friday, March 31: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Think Outside the Box Game, 10am Bible Study, 11am Beat the Caller Game, 5pm TGIF Dinner. Lunch will be: Pollock, rice, beets, fruit salad.

Monday, April 3: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: chicken marsala, orzo, carrots, pineapple dessert.

Tuesday, April 4: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10:30am music w/Glenn Garber, 1pm Round the World Trivia. Lunch will be: chicken sandwich, potato soup, fruit.

Wednesday, April 5: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Jr’s Helping Sr’s and Pancakes, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30pm Bingo for BUCKS. Lunch will be: ham, potatoes, beet salad, pudding.