March 23, 2017- Thee students from Elizabethtown Area High School performed at the prestigious 2017 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District Band 7 Festival. Eleventh grader Carissa Warren (French horn) and tenth graders Jared Wolf (alto saxophone) and Ryan Kruft (Euphonium) joined more than 100 other talented student musicians from central Pennsylvania at the all-star festival.

Dr. F. David Romines, professor of music education and director of bands at Marywood University, was the guest conductor for the ensemble. The concert was held at East High School.

Selection to the District 7 band is highly competitive involving talented student musicians from schools located in central Pennsylvania (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties). A team of judges, comprised of local music teachers, selected the students to the prestigious ensemble.

Steven Barraclough, director of bands for Elizabethtown Are High School, said the students worked hard to earn a seat in the honors band.

“These students worked very hard to prepare the audition materials to earn a seat in this festival. They represent the highest level of musicianship of our band students,” Barraclough said. “Congratulations to all three of them for this accomplishment.”

PMEA is a statewide nonprofit organization promotes and supports quality music education, learning and performance as well as promoting and supporting music education in schools and communities. PMEA is affiliated with The National Association for Music Education, NAfME.