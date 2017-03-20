SPRING/SUMMER COED SOFTBALL LEAGUE

GEARS is accepting team registration for its Spring/Summer Coed Slow-Pitch Softball League. Registration deadline is Wednesday, May 10. League play will be Tuesday, Thursday, Friday evenings, May 16-Mid August from 6:30-9:30 pm. Each team will play a 10-game schedule with playoffs. Team entry fee is $350/team. Interested teams can go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call the GEARS office at 367-0355.

Tai Chi Classes Scheduled

Introduction to Tai Chi – For people new to Tai Chi or those who have not practiced in years. A simple 10-step Taiji form introduces students to the basic postures appearing in many Tai Chi forms. Attention will be given to relaxation, basic alignment and how to move safely. Class is on Tuesdays, April 4-June 6, from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Advanced Tai Chi (Forms, Weapons & San Shou) – After learning the 10-step form in the Intro class, participants will take the postures and learn to integrate them with new moves. Sword and other weapon forms are gradually introduced and integrated with additional hand forms. Class is on Tuesdays, April 4-June 6 from 7:30-8:30 pm.

All classes will be held at the Rheems Elementary School Gym (130 Alida Street, Rheems) Fee is $95 for GEARS members ($102 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Ballroom Dancing

Put some “swing” in your step this spring! Class covers beginner through intermediate footwork and body movement for “The Swing” and “Foxtrot”. No experience necessary! Couples and single participants are encouraged to register! Dave & Judy Flowers will instruct. Ages 16+ (younger participants with participating parent(s). Class will be held on Wednesdays, April 5-26 from 8-9 pm at the Elizabethtown Masonic Village Memorial Hall Atrium (1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown). The cost is $60/person for GEARS members and $67 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

SAT Prep Course Offered

This course is an essential step to help you reach your college admission goals. The course is 10 hours of instruction by Beth Wagner who is a qualified, experienced and certified teacher. It will familiarize students with the test directions, the types of questions and teach necessary skills for SAT success in math, reading and writing. Instructor will work to lower testing anxiety and improve test-taking ability. Fee includes The Official SAT Guide (2016 Edition). Class size is limited. Grades 9-12. Class dates are Wednesday & Thursday, April 19-27 from 6-8:30 pm. Fee for the class is $115 for GEARS members ($122 for non-members). Class will meet at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Room 1130. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Iddy Biddy Soccer

GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Soccer Program for ages 3-5. Coaches will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. Participants will become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will also be placed on social skills. Fee includes a t-shirt. This instructional program will be held on Saturdays, April 8-June 3 (no 4/15 & 5/27), from 9-10 am (Class A) and 10-11 am (Class B) at the High School Field #2, 800 East High Street, Elizabethtown. Shin guards are recommended and cleats are optional. Fee is $45 for GEARS member and $52 for non-member. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Elizabethtown Area Youth Soccer Program

GEARS is sponsoring the Elizabethtown Area Youth Soccer Program. This program is designed to be instructional as well as provide a chance to participate in low-competitive soccer games. Both boys and girls in grades 1-3 are invited to register and join in the fun.

The program will operate on Saturdays, Saturdays, April 8-June 3 (no 4/15 & 5/27), from 9-10:30 am. Participants will play on the High School Field #3, 800 East High Street, Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 for GEARS members ($57 non-members). Fee includes a t-shirt. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.