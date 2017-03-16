Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, March 23: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Take Control of Diabetes, 10:30am Chip and Dip Day-bring your favorite to share, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: chicken caesar salad, bean soup, pears.

Friday, March 24: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9-1pm Senior Prom sponsored by SOTA Club, 10am Bible Study, 5pm TGIF Dinner and Bingo Party. Lunch will be: veggie lasagna, salad, apples.

Monday, March 27: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: turkey w/gravy, stuffing, carrots, applesauce.

Tuesday, March 28: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10:30am Videos, 1pm Round the World Trivia. Lunch will be: pasta w/meatballs, salad, peaches.

Wednesday, March 29: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Jr’s Helping Sr’s, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: open face roast beef sandwich, potatoes, peas/carrots, cookie.

Easter Eggs for sale in the following flavors: peanut butter, peppermint, marshmallow, maple, raspberry, coconut and cherry. Please call to place your order!