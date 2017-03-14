The Carol Ringers and Celebration Ringers, under the direction of Nancy Cappel & Tammy Freeman, will present a handbell concert on Sunday evening, June 25th, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Palmyra Church of the Brethren, 45 N Chestnut St., Palmyra, PA. These junior and senior high school ringers from St. Matthews UMC in Annandale, VA, have played handbells at the White House, the State Department, Constitution Hall and every year at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. We look forward to opening our doors and having you join us as we welcome the Carol and Celebration Ringers. A good will offering will be taken.