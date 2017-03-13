Acro/Ballet Class

A creative movement class that incorporates techniques of ballet and gymnastics. Acrobatics teaches flexibility, balance, strength, muscle control, discipline & concentration. This class will focus on fundamental acrobatic technique. Students will learn such things as handstands, cartwheels, back bends, walkovers, and flexibility. This class is great for students looking to enhance their agility, flexibility, & strength. Class is on Wednesdays, March 29-Mary 3 from 6-7 pm (ages 5-7) and 7-8 pm (ages 8-10). Gabrielle English will instruct. All class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $40 for members ($47 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.



Strictly Skills Basketball Clinic

Boys are invited to join Kirby Turner (EAHS Basketball Assistant coach) and girls, Emily Martin (E-town College Basketball Player) for 6 weeks of basketball excitement! Each clinic incorporates a variety of basketball-specific skill stations, fun games, and game play in a 3v3 and 5v5 environment. Ball handling, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball, and offensive footwork will all be stressed. Sessions will be held immediately after school at Bear Creek (1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown). Go to www.StrictlySkills.com for more information. Grades 4-6. Boys will play on Tuesdays, March 28-May 2, from 3:45-4:45 pm. Girls will play on Wednesdays, March 29-May 3, from 3:45-4:45 pm. Fee is $89 for GEARS members ($96 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.



Aquacise

Do you want more energy, decreased body aches, stamina & flexibility, along with improved core balance? Then join us for a shallow water, heart healthy exercise class. Move at your own pace as your own fitness level regulates you though an hour of stretching, strengthening, endurance moves, balance building and cardio exercises. Water exercise makes it possible for everyone to get active and improve your fitness level. Bonnie Leibold will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, March 28-June 8, from 10:15-11 am. Fee is $95 for GEARS members and $102 for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Power Yoga

Power Yoga focuses on strength, balance and flexibility while linking mind and body through breath. Sun salutations, standing and seated postures, balance poses & intense relaxation combined in one class that allows the beginner or advanced yoga student to enjoy an invigorating and fulfilling experience. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, March 28-May 30, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $100 for GEARS members ($107 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.



Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga – Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, March 23-May 18, from 10:30-11:30 am.

Vinyasa Yoga - Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, March 23-May 18, from 9:15-10:15.

Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $65 for GEARS members ($72 for non-members).