Research from cognitive psychology, sociology, and findings from other disciplines inform us that the way we typically explain our own behavior, others’ behavior, and the social world is lacking in accuracy. Most of us use a similar method to construct these explanations. We can call it “the everyday method”. As science informs us, it is less than accurate. Consequently, it would be prudent to be aware of this inadequacy and to have a backup, an alternative. The essay which can be accessed by clicking on the link below provides that alternative. The alternative method is called “The Method of Frames”. It may take a bit of time, but will be a worthwhile journey.