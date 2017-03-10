March 9, 2016- Elizabethtown Area High School inducted 49 students into its T.H. Ebersole Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) at a special ceremony held Wednesday, March 8. Membership in the National Honor Society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a high school student. It recognizes the outstanding students of Elizabethtown Area High School who have exhibited the four pillars of scholarship, character, leadership and service.

The student-lead ceremony recognized the students’ selection into the prestigious organization in front of family and friends. Dr. Michele Balliet, superintendent of schools; Dr. Theresa Swenson, National Honor Society advisor; and Maura Hobson, high school principal, offered congratulatory remarks.

This year’s inductees were Aba Aggrey, Katherine Anderton, Jonathan Benton, Lauren Bossert, Kimberly Bucher, David Buckwalter, Scyla Crozier, Nathaniel DeGoede, Austin Denlinger, Brianna Eberly, Owen Evans, Madison Faulkner, Aiden Fertich, Gregory Good, Kayla Grudi, Karissa Herr, Olivia Hershey, Dane Hilsher, Haylie Kircher, Kai-Uwe Konrad, Erin Kraskewicz, Austin Kreiser, Emma Lown, Caroline Martin, Hannah McConnell, Kayla McEvoy, Elizabeth Mehesy, Noah Myers, Hannah Mink, Madeline Musser, Lily Oltmans, Emily Oyler, Adam Peifer, Dylan Quinn, Cade Robinson, Spencer Roth, Hannah Ruby, Cory Sauder, Montana Sauder, Audrey Schlosser, Baylee Sexton, Owen Shaffer, Nickolas Sieber, Kaitlyn Smith, Chloe Thomas, Kelsey Wagner, Kesha Wanga, Carissa Warren, and Rachel Wood.

Character is what distinguishes one individual from another. It is the product of constant striving to make the right choices day after day. Students with good character demonstrate respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness, caring, and citizenship in all of their actions. Scholarship is characterized by a commitment to learning. A student is willing to spend the necessary time to cultivate his/ her mind in the quest for knowledge. This pillar can only be achieved through diligence and effort. Scholarship means always doing the best work possible, regardless of impending reward.

Leaders take the initiative to aid others in a wholesome manner throughout their daily activities. Leaders sacrifice their personal interests in order to yield to the needs of others. Leaders need wisdom and self-confidence to affect change in all aspects of their lives. Some examples of leadership can include, but are not limited to, leading group activities in the classroom and in the community, being an officer in a club, being a primary member of the band or choir, or being the captain of a sports team. The pillar of service can be reached in a variety of ways. The willingness to work for the benefit of those in need without compensation or recognition of any kind is a quality that is essential in NHS members. As a service club, the National Honor Society is highly concerned with giving its all to the school and community at large.

In addition to the induction ceremony, four NHS members were nominated to compete for NHS Scholarships. More than $1 million in scholarships will be awarded this year to over 400 of the nation’s top high school seniors who are members of NHS. The general purpose of the NHS Scholarship program is to highlight the importance of a well-rounded education. Elizabethtown’s nominees are seniors Madison Ebersole, Simon Munyan, Aparna Paul, and Kaitlyn Welch.

NHS inductees must have a weighted GPA of 96% or higher. They also exemplify the best attributes of character and leadership as well as volunteer in at least two activities as a junior and three as a senior. NHS is one of the nation’s premier organizations established to recognize outstanding high school level students. The National Association of Secondary School Principals established the program in 1921.

NHS officers at Elizabethtown Area High School are Aparna Paul, president; Madison Ebersole, vice president; Kaitlyn Welch, treasurer; and Meili Kenley, secretary. Elizabethtown Area High School’s advisor to the NHS is Dr. Theresa Swenson, science teacher.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) First row: Owen Evans, Kai-Uwe Konrad, Noah Nyers, Owen Shaffer, David Buckwalter, Aiden Fertich, Austin Denlinger, Dane Hilsher, Jonathan Benton. Second row: Erin Kraskewicz, Hannah McConnell, Hannah Mink, Aba Aggrey, emma Lown, Kayla McEvoy, Kesha Wenga, Chloe Thomas, Hannah Ruby, Audrey Schlosser, Montana Sauder, Baylee Sexton, Elizabeth Mehesy. Third row: Adam Peifer, Gregory Good, Cade Robinson, Nate DeGoede, Cory Sauder, Dylan Quinn, Austin Kreiser, Nickolas Sieber, Spencer Roth, Carissa Warren, Brianna Eberly, Kaitlyn Smith, Caroline Martin, Scyla Crozier. Fourth row: Lauren Bossert, Haley Kircher, Katherine Anderton, Kimberly Bucher, Madison Faulkner, Kayla Grudi, Emily Oyler, Rachel Wood, Madelyn Musser, Olivia Hershey, Karissa Herr, Kelsey Wagner. (Not pictured: Lily Oltmans)