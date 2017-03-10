March 9, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Meili Kenley and Harrison Eichelberger were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for February. Kenley and Eichelberger were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

Kenley is the daughter of David and Wendi Kenley of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society where she serves as secretary. Kenley is active in numerous school activities including the marching, concert, and jazz bands; the orchestra and pit orchestra; Key Club; and the Competition Science Team. She also is a member of the high school’s Science Olympiad team where she earned individual and team awards. In the community, Kenley has volunteered at the Masonic Village. After graduation, Kenley plans to attend a four-year college to pursue a degree in Ecology or Biology.

Eichelberger is the son of Dwight and Brenda Eichelberger of Elizabethtown. He is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Eichelberger is active in numerous school activities including the marching, concert, and jazz band where he was trumpet section leader. He also was a member of the pit orchestra. In addition to his musical talents, Eichelberger is captain of the cross country team, has taken part in track and field, and is active with both the Key Club and Habitat for Humanity. In the community, Eichelberger has held internships with state representative Dave Hickernell and with the state Democratic party. After graduation, Eichelberger plans to attend a four-year college to pursue a degree in political science with a minor in economics.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.