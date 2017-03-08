Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, March 16: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Take Control of Diabetes, 11am Medication Awareness, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: turkey sandwich, cheesy broccoli soup, fruit.

Friday, March 17: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Town Meeting, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: breaded pollock, potatoes, salad, peach crisp.

Monday, March 20: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Trivia w/Bob, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: meatloaf, potatoes, beans, pudding.

Tuesday, March 21: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition w/Donna, 1pm Puzzle Time. Lunch will be: ham and potato casserole, cabbage, carrots, ice cream.

Wednesday, March 22: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Jr’s Helping Sr’s, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games and Lunch Bunch, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: pulled pork, black beans, coleslaw, fruit.

GIFT BASKET BINGO on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 70 S. Poplar St in Elizabethtown, doors open at noon and bingo begins at 2pm. Tickets are available now, please call 367-7984 for more details.