February 28, 2017-Elizabethtown Area High School senior Aparna Paul, junior Erin Kraskewicz, and freshman Anna DeGoede were each awarded a “Silver Key” in the 2017 Lancaster County Regional Scholastic Writing Awards sponsored by the Lancaster County Library. Paul was honored for her Critical Essay (Doing the Wrong Thing for the Right Reasons: A Story of Morality), Kraskewicz for her poetry collection (Boys & Girls), and DeGoede for her Personal Essay/Memoir (Turn on the Light).

The prestigious recognition program provides an avenue for students in local middle and high schools to express themselves through writing. The student entries were judged at the local level by a panel of distinguished writers and journalists. Students could enter their writings into various categories such as dramatic script, humor, journalism, poetry and science fiction.

Paul and Kraskewicz also earned Honorable Mention awards. Paul again in the Critical Essay category and Kraskewicz in the Poetry and Personal Essay/Memoir Categories.

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the oldest, longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers in the United States. The program is open to students in grades 7-12. This year, nationwide more than 140,000 works of art and writings were submitted to the competition.

Paul is the daughter of Sanjay and Zahira Paul of Elizabethtown. Kraskewicz is the daughter of John and Christen Kraskewicz of Elizabethtown. DeGoede is the daughter of Kurt and Beth DeGoede of Elizabethtown.

Photo caption- Scholastic Writing Award winners Erin Kraskewicz, Aparna Paul, and Anna DeGoede.