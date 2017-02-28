Elizabethtown Boys Middle School Lacrosse Club

GEARS will offer a Middle School Lacrosse Club for boys in grades 7 & 8. This program will teach the basics of lacrosse through practices and games. The season will start March 13 and go through late May on Monday-Friday with practices and games on Elizabethtown Area High School Field #2. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Elizabethtown Girls Lacrosse Club

GEARS will offer a Lacrosse Club for girls in grades 3-5 & 6-8. This program will teach the basics of lacrosse through practices for grades 3-5 and practices and games for grades 6-8. The season will start March 13 and go through early May on Monday & Wednesdays with practices and games on Elizabethtown Area High School Field #1. For more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Deep Water Workout

Class will challenge the whole body. This class will improve muscle tone, core strength and cardio fitness. Participants will use water exercise equipment to enhance the workout. Participants should feel comfortable in the deep water while wearing a floatation belt. Ages 16+. Class is on Thursdays, March 9-April 13, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 for GEARS members ($52 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

STRONG by Zumba

Class is a one-hour group fitness class that utilizes a combination of HIIT, body weight exercises, and strength conditioning lead by the music. This is not a dance-fitness program, but like Zumba®, the music is part of the foundation. The movements will be synced with the music, and the tempo will lead the intensity. Students can expect an overall body transformation with improved muscular definition and high caloric burn. Classes are taught by Amy Fleming, a licensed Zumba fitness instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursday, March 16-Mary 4, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Class fee is $46 member ($53 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

SPRING/SUMMER COED SOFTBALL LEAGUE

GEARS is accepting team registration for its Spring/Summer Coed Slow-Pitch Softball League. Registration deadline is Wednesday, May 12. League play will be Tuesday, Thursday, Friday evenings, May 16-Mid August from 6:30-9:30 pm. Each team will play a 10-game schedule with playoffs. Team entry fee is $350/team. Interested teams can go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call the GEARS office at 367-0355.