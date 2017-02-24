Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, March 2: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11am Shuffleboard and Rings, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: hot dog, potatoes, sauerkraut, brownie.

Friday, March 3: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Just Saying Discussion, 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: tuna patty, rice, peas, fruit.

Monday, March 6: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Music w/Sandy Heisey, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: pork, potatoes, peas and onions, fruit.

Tuesday, March 7: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Creative Arts in Aging and Morning Stretch, 10:30am Pennies from Heaven, 1pm 10 Minute Tasty Tip. Lunch will be: meatball hoagie, potatoes, mixed beans, pineapples.

Wednesday, March 8: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Kings Corners, 1pm Wii Bowling, 4pm Seniors In GEARS. Lunch will be: stuffed cabbage roll, potatoes, beans, b-day cake.

The Center will be having a GIFT BASKET BINGO on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 70 S. Poplar St in Elizabethtown, doors open at noon and bingo begins at 2pm. Tickets are available now, please call 367-7984 for more details.